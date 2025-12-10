Padres Lose Free Agent Utility Player To Rangers

Tyler Wade officially became a free agent when the San Diego Padres declined to pick up the 2026 option in his contract in November.

Although it was possible that Wade might return to San Diego in 2026, it certainly seemed unlikely. Wade, 31, was designated for assignment twice this season, his second as a Padre after signing a minor league contract in November 2023.

Monday, Wade formally moved on from the Padres, signing a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reported the signing on Twitter/X.

The Rangers signed Tyler Wade to a Minor League deal with an invite to big league Spring Training. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) December 8, 2025

Wade played 149 games with San Diego over the past two seasons. What he lacked at the plate (.212/.296/.245 slash line), he made up for with positional versatility.

The fan favorite appeared at every position except for first base and catcher in the last two seasons, even pitching an inning in relief on May 21 in Toronto.

Wade also appeared in 23 games at Triple-A El Paso in 2025, slashing .279/.372/.356 with 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts. The Padres opted to pay him a $50,000 buyout rather than a $1 million salary next year.

Now, the Murrieta native will head back to the American League West after spending the 2022 season with the Angels and the 2023 season with the A's.

In 507 career games with the New York Yankees (2017-21), Angels, A's and Padres, Wade owns a .216/.294/.284 slash line.

Although he grew up a short drive from Petco Park, Wade isn't leaving his favorite childhood team to join the Rangers. He grew up a fan of the Yankees, who made his dream come true when they chose Wade in the fourth round of the 2013 draft out of Murrieta Valley High School.

Tyler Wade spoke with @SammyLev about the opportunity he has to make the Padres, what stands out to him about this team and his earliest memories of growing up as a Padres fan and going to games: pic.twitter.com/ZuawwHkRNn — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 7, 2024

“It’s kind of a weird story. I grew up 45 minutes from San Diego," Wade said in a 2024 interview. "There was a big tournament in New York, Cooperstown. As a kid I went there and toured Yankee Stadium. I met a bunch of players. We got super lucky. I was just 10 years old and I fell in love with that place. Obviously Derek Jeter was my favorite player. I was a Yankee fan growing up but going to Padre games as a kid. It’s a full circle moment.”

Monday marked another full-circle moment of sorts, as Wade heads back to the division he called home for two years.

