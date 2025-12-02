Padres Sign Longtime Yankees Pitching Prospect in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres made a second pitching signing of the offseason on Wednesday, bringing in right-handed pitcher Sean Boyle on a minor league deal.

The New York Yankees drafted Boyle with the 757th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, and he has remained in their organization since. Boyle shot up the Yankees' ranks in 2021, rising from Single-A to Triple-A in the same season, however is still yet to make his MLB debut.

Boyle pitched lights-out baseball in 2021, mostly out of the bullpen. He made 27 appearances that season, maintaining a 1.99 ERA across four levels of the minor leagues. His lowest ERA at any level came in Triple-A that season, where he made six appearances, including four starts, and allowed just three runs through 25.1 innings pitched.

He transitioned to a full-time starter the following season, and had another strong campaign. Boyle started the season in Double-A, posting a 3.75 ERA through 19 starts before moving up to Triple-A. There, he posted a 3.61 ERA through eight appearances and struck out 43 batters.

The 29-year-old struggled with injuries in 2023 and 2024, stagnating his rise to MLB. He had a full season in Triple-A in 2025, making 28 appearances and posting a 4.61 ERA through 134.2 innings pitched. He struck out 120 batters across all of his outings.

Boyle is a solid addition to the Padres' pitching staff, and while he may not start the season at the MLB level, he could very well come up to help throughout the season. The Padres are low on starters, with Yu Darvish out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Michael King still a free agent. Dylan Cease, who had spent the last two seasons with the Padres, signed a blockbuster deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Padres' core of starting pitchers currently consists of Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove and Randy Vasquez.

With their shortage of starters, the Padres could very well look to Boyle to make his debut and serve as a key piece towards the back end of the rotation throughout the 2026 season.

