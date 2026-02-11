Padres Lose Out on Cy Young Pitcher in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres lost out on signing three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in free agency this offseason.

The 42-year-old was frequently linked to the Padres throughout the winter, but ultimately signed with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million deal.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Padres' interest in Verlander last month as the right-hander was one of three veteran pitchers to be linked to San Diego.

"Ideally they would pounce on a starter who lingers on the market the way right-hander Nick Pivetta did last offseason. The Padres did not sign Pivetta to his four-year, $55 million deal until Feb. 17," Rosenthal wrote in January.

"Nick Martinez, Lucas Giolito and Justin Verlander are among the free agents who could fall into San Diego’s preferred range at an $8 million to $12 million average annual value."

Verlander produced a 3.85 ERA with 137 strikeouts across 152 innings pitched last season with the San Francisco Giants. The future Hall of Famer missed the postseason with the Giants, but will look to take the mound in October with Detroit.

Padres Still in Market for Starting Pitcher

While the Padres lost out on Verlander, the team is reportedly still looking to add to the starting rotation. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller operates on the element of surprise and it would be a mistake to believe the Padres are done adding to the roster.

Manager Craig Stammen alluded to this in his latest remarks on the current state of the roster.

"Top to bottom, we've got a pretty good roster, a roster we feel can compete. ... Is it the final roster? We know A.J. [Preller]. A.J. always has something up his sleeve," Stammen said just a day before pitchers and catchers have their first workout.

According to team insider Kevin Acee, the Padres are fully expected to add a starter to the backend of the rotation.

"The Padres will almost certainly continue their streak of acquiring a starting pitcher during spring training that they believe can make a significant contribution to their rotation," Acee wrote the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"However, it might be a while, and it might not be quite the caliber of pitcher they have brought on in recent years."

The Padres play their first spring training game in just 10 days, but fans shouldn't be surprised if a signing is announced within the next few weeks.

