Padres Manager Hints at Additional Offseason Signing

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen hinted at the team making another offseason signing in his latest remarks.

"Top to bottom, we've got a pretty good roster, a roster we feel can compete. ... Is it the final roster? We know A.J. [Preller]. A.J. always has something up his sleeve," Stammen said.

Padres pitchers and catchers will have their first formal workout in Peoria, Ariz. on Wednesday, but it appears the roster may not be complete just yet.

The Padres compete in arguably the best division in baseball. The NL West features top tier teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

In recent years, the Padres have emerged as a serious NL contender. In 2025, the Friars fell short of the ultimate goal as the team made a disappointing early exit from the playoffs after losing to the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round.

What Have the Padres Done This Offseason?

This winter, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has made three key additions to the team. First and foremost, the Padres were able to retain Michael King, who had a 2.94 ERA in 2024 with San Diego and started off strong last season but was hampered by injuries in 2025.

King returned on a three-year, $75 million contract to serve as the anchor of the Padres rotation.

The Padres also added a versatile infielder from the KBO in Sung-Mun Song on a four-year, $15 million deal. Song can play all over the diamond, which fits in perfectly with Preller's mantra of rostering versatile players.

The left-handed hitting Song figures to be included in the lineup against right-handed starters this season. Stammen has alluded to using a mix of different lineups throughout 2026, rather than have one set order for every game.

Additionally, the Padres added a veteran bat in Miguel Andujar on a one-year deal. Andujar will likely serve as a designated hitter and pinch-hitter for the Friars.

What Are the Padres Missing?

The Padres could use another starting pitcher and it's likely that will be the one addition the team makes before the season begins. The starting rotation is set to feature Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove, and Michael King.

However, both Musgrove and King present injury concerns. Adding one more starter would give the Padres more depth in 2026.

Never count the Padres out as Preller has earned a reputation for his surprise moves throughout his tenure in San Diego.

