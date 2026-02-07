Padres Miss Out on Paul Goldschmidt but Remain Active in Free Agency

Padres free-agent target Paul Goldschmidt has re-signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year deal. It was initially believed that the Padres would remove themselves from the right-handed platoon market after adding Miguel Andújar earlier this week, but San Diego remained a finalist for Goldschmidt before he ultimately chose to stay in New York.

The 2022 MVP has continued to regress, but he remains a lefty-mashing bat capable of playing first base and providing veteran leadership in any clubhouse. In San Diego, Goldschmidt would have slotted in as a first-base platoon partner with left-handed slugger Gavin Sheets. In 2025, Goldschmidt hit 10 home runs, scored 76 runs and posted a 103 wRC+. Against left-handed pitching, however, his wRC+ jumped to 169.

Instead, the Padres will need to look elsewhere if they want to further bolster a lineup that currently features two platoon bats starting at first base and designated hitter.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees are finalizing a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Goldschmidt, 38, returns to the Yankees after hitting .274/.328/.403 for them last season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 6, 2026

Sheets finished with a solid 111 wRC+ in 2025, a number that climbed to 119 against right-handed pitching. Even if Sheets remains the everyday first baseman, having a right-handed bench bat available for late-game situations would make manager Craig Staimman’s job significantly easier.

A right-handed bat like Goldschmidt would have paired well with Sheets, but Andújar at DH could also benefit from a left-handed platoon option to offset his struggles against righties. It’s unlikely the Padres add two more offensive players this offseason, but if a right-handed bat is not available, a left-handed option would still fit.

Andújar posted an impressive 124 wRC+ in 2025, though much of that production came from his dominance against left-handed pitching, where he recorded a 171 wRC+. His 108 wRC+ against righties is respectable, but potentially unsustainable, as it marked his first season with a wRC+ above 100 in same-handed matchups since 2018. Adding a platoon bat would relieve pressure on Andújar to maintain that production.

While losing Goldschmidt hurts the lineup’s depth, the fact that the Padres were finalists for him, even after signing Andújar, is encouraging. It suggests general manager A.J. Preller still has some financial flexibility to address the remaining roster holes.

At this point, adding one more bat and one more starting pitcher would turn what's been a difficult offseason into a respectable one.

The Padres remain involved in Marcell Ozuna and Ty France as potential offensive additions, while also monitoring veteran starters Justin Verlander, Nick Martinez and Lucas Giolito to reinforce the rotation.

Adding another bat is more likely than adding an arm, as the remaining starting pitchers are expected to command higher salaries, while the offensive market still offers budget-friendly options.

Goldschmidt may be off the board, but keep an eye on Preller - he isn’t finished yet.