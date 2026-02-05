Projecting the Padres’ Lineup After the Miguel Andújar Signing

The Padres made their second notable addition of the offseason yesterday, signing platoon bat Miguel Andújar to a one-year, $4 million contract. The move comes after manager Craig Staimman confirmed Gavin Sheets as the starting first baseman for 2026, creating a huge hole at designated hitter.

That hole will now be filled by Andújar, who could be in line for his first full season of at-bats since his breakout rookie campaign with the Yankees in 2018. He arrives after his two healthiest seasons since that year, recording 319 plate appearances in 2024 and 341 in 2025.

Outfielder Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract, sources tell ESPN. @JonHeyman had the agreement first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2026

Over the past two seasons, Andújar has crushed left-handed pitching, posting a 192 wRC+ in 2024 and a 171 wRC+ in 2025. He brings that skill set to a lineup that already features lefty mashers Jake Cronenworth and Gavin Sheets, giving Staimman flexibility in constructing the bottom of the order. Andújar could also operate as a bench bat, with Korean addition Sung-Mon Song fitting into a platoon role.

He may not be the superstar addition fans hoped for, but Andújar deepens a lineup that desperately needed another bat to stabilize the DH spot and strengthen the bench. Here is how the lineup projects heading into next season:

Fernando Tatis Jr. — RF Jackson Merrill — CF Manny Machado — 3B Ramón Laureano — LF Gavin Sheets — 1B Xander Bogaerts — SS Jake Cronenworth — 2B Miguel Andújar — DH Freddy Fermin — C

Utility — Sung-Mon Song

Suddenly, a lineup that once lacked firepower now profiles as one of the deepest groups in the National League. A bottom third featuring Bogaerts, Cronenworth and Andújar is particularly impressive. They posted wRC+ marks of 104, 117 and 125, respectively, last season.

The lone question mark is catcher Freddy Fermin. While he provides much-needed defensive stability behind the plate, his offensive outlook for 2026 is bleak.

Fermin arrived from the Royals at the July trade deadline after serving as Salvador Pérez’s backup for three seasons. He has established himself as a reliable defender, but his offensive production has lagged. In 2025, he logged 347 at-bats, hit five home runs and posted a 77 wRC+. According to FanGraphs, he graded at minus-11 outs above average offensively but plus-8 outs above average defensively.

There is some offensive upside in his track record. During a 235 at-bat season in 2023, Fermin hit nine home runs and produced a 109 wRC+.

The Padres will be hoping he can deliver a competent offensive season while maintaining his defensive value. If so, the transition to top prospect Ethan Salas in 2027 becomes much more manageable.

Overall, this is a solid Padres lineup. There is still room for another bat, but the addition of Andújar gives San Diego a capable DH ready for Opening Day.

This is a playoff roster.