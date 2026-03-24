The San Diego Padres have limited options at the catcher position, which is why the team should sign former Los Angeles Dodgers star Austin Barnes.

The veteran catcher was recently released by the New York Mets and would be a sufficient third-string option for the Friars. Barnes joined the organization in January after he was released by the San Francisco Giants in August.

Signing Barnes would be another under-the-radar pickup by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller.

The Padres' primary catcher for the 2026 season is Freddy Fermin, with Luis Campusano standing behind him on the depth chart. Neither Fermin nor Campusano have experience in a starting role behind the plate, which means adding a veteran could be helpful as the unknowns of a season tend to put teams in unique situations.

Signing Barnes wouldn't mean Campusano gets replaced on the Opening Day roster, but the veteran's arrival could provide some much-needed depth. If Campusano continues to struggle in the majors, then the Padres wouldn't have to frantically scour for a backstop because Barnes could be called up.

In Cactus League play this year, Campusano hit .206 with an OPS of .572. He hasn't hit well in the big leagues, which may be even more reason for the Padres to sign a veteran backstop like Barnes.

Campusano didn't record a hit in 21 big league at-bats last season. Fermin will inevitably need days off throughout the season, and the expectation is that the 27-year-old Campusano will be able to handle calling games while also making an impact in the lineup.

Regardless if Campusano has a solid performance or not, the Padres should add another catcher to provide some much-needed organizational depth. Why not add a three-time World Series champion?

How Did Austin Barnes Perform in 2025?

Barnes didn't get much playing time in the big leagues last season, hitting .214 with a .518 OPS across 42 at-bats. He was a longtime member of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the team unexpectedly designated him for assignment in May during a roster crunch.

Barnes was the backup catcher to All-Star Will Smith and was used sparingly by the Dodgers in 2025. Nevertheless, parting ways with Barnes was no easy task for president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

“Obviously Austin has been a huge part of this organization for a long time, he’s been in the middle of a lot of really big moments for us,” Friedman said at the time. “His impact has been significant. So it was one of the harder decisions.”

At age 36, Barnes could still make an impact with a winning organization. The Padres have several stars, but not many with World Series experience.

Barnes could certainly help in that department as he's won World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024 (and was part of the 2025 team before being DFA'd). The Padres are chasing a championship and a key factor in winning one is curating a clubhouse with the perfect mix of talent, potential and experience.

The former Dodgers catcher would bring the latter, while also potentially helping Fermin and Campusano reach their fullest potential.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news