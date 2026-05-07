Padres Catcher Suffers Injury, Could Miss Time

The San Diego Padres may be without one of their more consistent players at the plate this season, at least for a little while.

Catcher Luis Campusano is now being considered day-to-day after taking a foul ball of his foot in Tuesday's win over the San Francisco Giants.

Padres manager Craig Stammen confirmed the injury, and now the team will see how quickly he is able to heal before making any sort of move. It seems that Campusano banged up his toe pretty badly, which could lead him to miss some time.

Stammen said Campusano is day-to-day right now. He took a foul ball off his foot last night. Banged up his toe pretty badly. #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 6, 2026

Campusano has been putting together a nice year for the Padres. Across 18 games, the catcher has hit .288 with three home runs, 10 runs batted in and five walks drawn, while posting an OPS of .958.

Losing Campusano could be costly for the Padres, but the hope is that he will be able to shake off the issue and only miss a limited amount of time. Campusano has been far more effective at the plate than his counterpart, Freddy Fermin, despite playing in fewer games.

The Padres' offense has been inconsistent so far this season, leading Stammen to shake up the lineup numerous times.

“We’re definitely racking our brains and trying to figure out why that is. We just haven’t hit our stride early in games yet,” Stammen said recently. “We’re making small little tweaks here and there to see if that might spark the difference. I’ve probably got to look internally, maybe in the lineup or something like that, but kind of anything is on the table to spark us early in games.”

Both Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have struggled to open the year, and it has seen the San Diego offense go cold at times. Luckily for the team, others have stepped up, such as Campusano, but there seems to be an underlying problem all around.

But despite the offensive issues, the Padres are in second place in the National League West division. The group of players on this roster can make noise this season, but the offense will need to get going.

If Campusano is out for an extended time, it would be a major loss for this team, even if he doesn't play every day. However, the hope is that he can heal up quickly and get back on the field fairly soon.

Campusano has been Michael King's personal catcher this season. King is taking the mound on Thursday, so the lineup will be very telling of how Campusano is recovering.

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