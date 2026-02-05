Padres Sign Former Rookie Sensation in Free Agency

The Padres have finally made a move, adding a much-needed designated hitter. Platoon bat Miguel Andújar has signed with San Diego on a one-year, $4 million contract.

The outfielder and third baseman landed just inside the Padres’ price range, as ownership has capped payroll at last season’s level while the franchise goes through a sale. The move comes as a major relief after an offseason that has been quite slow for San Diego.

At last, the Padres have added an offensive reinforcement capable of providing much-needed right-handed production.

Andújar began his professional career as a highly touted prospect in the Yankees system. Given the New York market and his status as a top-five prospect in the organization, expectations were enormous entering his 2018 debut season.

He exceeded them all. Andújar delivered an outstanding rookie campaign, finishing second in American League Rookie of the Year voting. Across 606 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs, drove in 92 runs and posted a 129 wRC+.

That season remains the high point of his career. Since then, Andújar has not topped 375 at-bats in a single season, becoming more of an injury-plagued platoon bat.

The encouraging news is that Andújar is coming off his most productive season since that rookie breakout. In 2025, he totaled 341 plate appearances split between the Athletics and Reds, hitting 10 home runs with a 125 wRC+. The former rookie sensation appears to have gradually rediscovered his offensive rhythm.

From 2019-22, Andújar logged four consecutive seasons with fewer than 165 at-bats and a wRC+ below 100 before turning things around in 2023. He now has two straight seasons with more than 300 plate appearances and three consecutive years with a wRC+ above 100, setting the stage for a potential resurgence season in San Diego.

The foundation of Andújar’s bounce back has been his ability to dominate left-handed pitching - a skill that fits perfectly into a Padres lineup desperate for right-handed offense.

In San Diego, his role projects as a combination of designated hitter and platoon bat alongside Gavin Sheets. In 2023, Andújar posted a 129 wRC+ against lefties, establishing himself as a viable platoon option.

That production spiked even further in 2024, when he recorded a 192 wRC+ against southpaws, and he maintained that dominance in 2025 with a 171 wRC+ in favorable matchups.

With no clear everyday DH currently on the roster, Andújar could see regular at-bats against both lefties and righties. He could also provide a strong pinch-hitting option against left-handers, subbing in for players like Sheets, Jake Cronenworth and Sung-Mon Song in key situations.

For a team in desperate need of offense but lacking the financial flexibility to make a splashy addition, Andújar represents an ideal budget move. He brings a high floor against left-handed pitching and the upside to emerge as a full-time DH.