Padres Starting Pitcher Hospitalized for Multiple Days After Surgery, Likely Out for Start of Season

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron underwent hemorrhoid surgery this week, putting his status for Opening Day in jeopardy.

Waldron, 29, was among the handful of Padres pitchers competing for a spot in the starting rotation to open the season. However, this setback has likely cost him that opportunity.

Manager Craig Stammen told reporters that Waldron has been shut down after undergoing the procedure and has spent the last few days in the hospital.

“(Waldron) had to have surgery to drain it and make it better,” Stammen said. “So he’s been in the hospital the last couple days."

As for a timeline to return, Stammen called the pitcher "week-to-week." Opening Day is just four weeks away.

“He’ll be out kind of week-to-week depending on how that incision heals and how he’s feeling moving around," Stammen said.

Waldron made just one big league appearance in 2025, allowing four earned runs across 4.2 innings with three strikeouts to six walks. He spent a majority of the year at Triple-A, making 18 starts and accruing a 6.67 ERA across 82.1 innings.

Waldron started one game this spring, pitching two shutout innings with two strikeouts. Now, he'll seemingly miss at least a couple weeks as he recovers from his freak injury.

“We’ll take care of him the best we can,” Stammen said. "Set him up here for the end of spring training, get him going, and then we’ll see where that takes us as the season goes and where his rehab process goes."

Waldron has been with the Padres organization since 2020 as he was part of the blockbuster nine-player trade with Cleveland that brought Mike Clevinger to San Diego. He made his MLB debut in 2023 — sporting a 4.35 ERA across eight appearances — before playing a big role in 2024, where he pitched 146.2 innings and finished with a 4.91 ERA. Waldron is one of the few active knuckleballers in MLB.

Padres Starting Rotation Competition

With Waldron likely to open the season on the injured list, the Padres' starting rotation competition lost a potential leading candidate.

The Padres, who may open the season with a six-man rotation, have three clear starters right now in Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove. However, the latter two are coming off major injuries, which could lead San Diego to utilize a six-man rotation.

Randy Vasquez has the "inside track" to the No. 4 spot, leaving Walker Buehler, German Marquez, JP Sears, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales likely vying for the final 1-2 spots.

