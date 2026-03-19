Opening Day of the 2026 Major League Baseball season is just a week away, and the San Diego Padres are getting to set make their final roster decisions. This includes all areas of the organization, including the minor league clubs.

Teams all over the league are still looking for ways to improve their rosters, and there is always still a possibility of a trade going down before the start of the new season. While a blockbuster trade at this time of the year is rare, the Padres did make a deal to land ace Dylan Cease right before Opening Day a few years ago.

One name that the Padres could look to go after if they want to make a small deal before the year starts is veteran catcher Alex Jackson of the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is reportedly "actively shopping" the catcher before the season starts, and if they don't trade him, he could be placed on waivers.

Jackson is out of options down to the minor leagues, but if he agreed to go, the Padres could land some much-needed organizational depth.

While Jackson isn't a star or top prospect by any means, having more catching talent within the organization can play a huge role down the line if injuries or struggles occur.

The Twins traded for Jackson from the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, so the desire to part ways with him is curious. Utility player Payton Eeles was sent to Baltimore in exchange for Jackson.

Last season with the Orioles, Jackson played in 37 games, collecting 91 at-bats for the team. In this time, he hit .220 with five home runs, eight runs batted in, five walks drawn and an OPS of .763.

Jackson made his MLB debut back in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, and he has played for a few teams since. The veteran has suited up for the Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Orioles in his career.

Overall, he's a career .153 hitter with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs and an OPS of .527. He's an above-average defensivee catcher in terms of pop time and throwing out would-be base stealers.

Why the Padres Should Trade for Alex Jackson

The Padres have a lack of catching depth in the organization. Freddy Fermin is set to be the starter with Luis Campusano as the backup. After that, there's not much organizational depth.

The Padres need another catcher who they trust — especially with the uncertainties surrounding Campusano's defense.

San Diego could add a decent catcher option by trading for Jackson, and it could help bolster an area that the team isn't the strongest in. Given that the Twins will potentially place him on waivers, it likely wouldn't cost them much to land the veteran.

The Padres could part with a lower-level prospect for Jackson. They could potentially get him for cash, knowing they'll also have to take on his one-year, $1.35 million deal.

While Jackson would be unlikely to make the Padres' Opening Day roster, they need a contingency plan in case Campusano isn't able to give the team what they're looking for both offensively and defensively. As Fermin enters his first year as a starter, the more depth the better for San Diego in the catching department.

As of now, Fermin and Campusano are the only catchers on the 40-man roster. Other catchers in the organization include Blake Hunt, Rodolfo Durán, Anthony Vilar, Brendan Durfee and top prospect Ethan Salas, who's still a ways away from making his big league debut.

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