Three Players the Padres Should Target After Losing Luis Arraez

The Padres lost contact star Luis Arraez to division rival San Francisco yesterday on a one-year, $12 million contract.

The loss makes sense given Arraez’s one-dimensional skill set and the Padres’ lack of payroll space. Instead, general manager A.J. Preller opted to sign Korean utility man Sung-Mon Song to a four-year, $15 million deal.

Song provides a cheaper option with a smaller AAV and far more defensive versatility. Arraez finished with poor defensive value in both 2024 and 2025, while Song can fill in at multiple positions effectively.

At FanFest on Saturday, manager Craig Staimman announced that Gavin Sheets will be the starting first baseman to open 2026, placing Jake Cronenworth at second base and Song in a bench role. Last season, the Padres used Sheets and Arraez primarily as designated hitters, but now there is an opening at the slugger spot that Preller is looking to fill.

With Arraez off the board and no DH currently on the roster, here are three names the Padres should consider adding to bolster the lineup.

Eugenio Suárez

The Padres had not been linked to Suárez earlier in the offseason, but suddenly he’s a perfect fit - and somehow still available. The Mariners slugger crushed baseballs in 2025, posting 49 home runs, 118 RBIs and a 125 wRC+.

Based on his availability, it can be assumed his market will not be overly expensive, though the Padres will still have to do some bidding. It would be worth it given how nicely he fits into the lineup.

Staimman also revealed at FanFest that the team will look to give Manny Machado more time at DH in an effort to preserve him as he gets older. Suárez and Machado both play third base and could rotate nicely between third and DH.

Beyond positional fit, Suárez’s power is badly needed. The Padres do not have a single hitter projected to surpass 30 home runs in 2026, and upgrading from Arraez - who hit just eight in 2025 - to a near-50-homer bat would dramatically transform the offense.

Rhys Hoskins

This option is a throwback to earlier in free agency, when the front office’s top priority was adding a platoon bench bat to flip with Sheets at DH. The lineup remains largely untouched, and Sheets is now locked into first base.

Hoskins would slot in nicely at DH and would not command nearly as much money as Suárez. He could also fill in at first base to give Sheets or Cronenworth occasional rest.

It is easy to forget how productive Hoskins has been throughout his career. He has never posted a wRC+ below 100 in eight seasons, and despite down years in 2024 and 2025, he remains one of baseball’s more consistent bats.

Hoskins makes sense if Preller is looking for a low-risk flier at an affordable price.

Carlos Santana

Santana represents the lowest-budget option, as fans should prepare for the possibility that no significant money is spent for the remainder of the offseason. He's likely to command close to $1 million after an age-39 season in which he posted an 82 wRC+.

Still, he produced a 113 wRC+ in 2024, and the potential to contribute remains. The biggest reason Santana may appeal to the Padres over other budget-bats is his switch-hitting profile.

The current Padres lineup features no switch hitters, and with a thin bench, Staimman could struggle to play matchups effectively. Santana would give the team flexibility at DH without the need for platooning.

He also shares a Dominican connection with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., which could be a great boost for clubhouse chemistry.