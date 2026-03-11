Surprise Padres Pitcher Inserting Himself Into Opening Day Roster Conversation

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie is inserting himself into the Opening Day roster conversation.

He's already caught the eye of Padres manager Craig Stammen, who heaped high praise on the reliever.

“He just goes out there, competes his tail off,” manager Craig Stammen said. “A lot of energy, enthusiasm, throws a ton of strikes, gets a lot of outs. Outs are good.”

The 28-year-old right-hander has a 4.63 ERA in 40 Major League appearances with the Baltimore Orioles and Padres. Despite a strong spring, it's no guarantee there's room for Gillaspie in what is set to be one of the best bullpens in baseball.

The Padres made history last season by sending a trio of relievers to the All-Star Game in Atlanta, which was before San Diego acquired Mason Miller at the trade deadline.

While there's certainly many relievers vying for a spot in the loaded Padres bullpen, Gillaspie could serve as an innings-eater.

Stammen appears to envision Gillaspie to be that guy.

“I don’t like to call them long men,” Stammen said. “They’re more bridge guys. Hold the deficit, hold the lead kind of guys. They win you a lot of baseball games.”

While the role is certainly an underappreciated one, Stammen knows more than most that a successful bullpens requires guys that can go multiple innings.

Gillaspie is up for the challenge.

“I’m ready for it. I don’t care what it is. When they call my name, just give ‘em all I got," he said to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The right-hander has earned a good reputation in the Padres clubhouse and will likely spend the season going back and forth from Triple-A to the majors. For many players that's a tough task, but Gillaspie isn't bothered by the idea.

“I don’t even worry about it,” Gillaspie said. “I just don’t get my hopes up. I’m OK with saying I’m going to El Paso.”

Logan Gillaspie to Continue Fighting His Way to Big Leagues

Gillaspie is no stranger to adversity as he went undrafted out of Oxnard College in 2017 and signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.

In 2021, the right-hander signed a minor league contract with the Orioles. Gillaspie made his MLB debut with the organization in May 2022 against the New York Yankees. He tossed two scoreless innings in relief against the Bronx Bombers.

In October 2022, Gillaspie achieved another feat, ironically also against the Yankees. The right-hander threw a shutout sixth inning at Yankee Stadium to record his first MLB win to help the Orioles earn a 3-1 victory.

In 2023, the Padres claimed Gillaspie off waivers and that is when his journey began with San Diego.

He has continued to bet on himself since he began his professional career and he certainly welcomes the prospect of getting called up even if he doesn't crack the Opening Day roster.

“When they tell you’re going to go up,” Gillaspie said with a smile, “it’s better.”

