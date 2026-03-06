Padres Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Injuries, Breakout Stars Shake Up Battle

Opening Day is less than three weeks away, and the competitions for the San Diego Padres' final roster spots are heating up.

Injuries have opened the door to some new competitions, while surprise players have inserted themselves into the races.

The Padres will have some difficult decisions to make over the coming weeks. Here's how Padres On SI expects things to shake out.

Full Padres Roster Prediction

Starting Lineup:

1. Xander Bogaerts, SS

2. Jackson Merrill, CF

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

5. Jake Cronenworth, 2B

6. Ramon Laureano, LF

7. Gavin Sheets, 1B

8. Nick Castellanos, DH

9. Freddy Fermin, C

Nothing is changing from our first lineup prediction for now, mainly because Bogaerts, Machado and Tatis Jr. have been away from the team for the World Baseball Classic.

Cronenworth has looked solid in the leadoff spot for now, but until the team is back in full, it's difficult to know what manager Craig Stammen will do.

Bench (4)

1. Luis Campusano, C

2. Miguel Andujar, OF/INF

3. Sung-Mun Song, INF

4. Jose Miranda, INF

Campusano is going to be Fermin's backup simply because there are no other options. Andujar and Song have impressed thus far in camp and will take up two additional spots (although Song's oblique injury is one to monitor).

While Ty France earned the final spot in our first prediction, this time we're going with Jose Miranda, a non-roster invite who's 9-for-22 (.409) with five extra-base hits, seven runs batted in and an OPS of 1.207 this spring.

Starting Rotation (5)

1. Nick Pivetta (R)

2. Michael King (R)

3. Joe Musgrove (R)

4. Randy Vásquez (R)

5. Walker Buehler (R)

When we made the first prediction, there was much talk about the Padres running a six-man rotation. That has essentially been put to bed.

So, while the top four spots are all but officially locked up, the No. 5 spot will be a battle between Buehler, Germán Márquez, JP Sears, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales.

Buehler looked solid in his Cactus League debut on Thursday, allowing two runs over three innings with four strikeouts. All five pitchers have struggled in preventing runs, but Buehler showed the most promise and deserves the final rotation spot.

His leash will be short, though, especially once Matt Waldron and Griffin Canning are ready to return.

Bullpen (8)

1. Mason Miller (R)

2. Jason Adam (R)

3. Adrian Morejon (L)

4. Jeremiah Estrada (R)

5. David Morgan (R)

6. Wandy Peralta (L)

7. Bradgley Rodriguez (R)

8. Kyle Hart (L)

The bullpen has undergone the most change from our last prediction, as right-hander Bryan Hoeing will open the season on the injured list and the move to a five-man rotation has opened up an eighth spot.

A handful of relievers have impressed in the competition for the final two spots. However, we're going with Rodriguez and Hart to break camp with the team.

Rodriguez is getting closer to lock status as he's been dominant in the Cactus League, pitching four shutout innings with five strikeouts.

As for Hart, he'll take the job of injured left-hander Yuki Matsui — and he's earned it, pitching six shutout innings across four appearances this spring.

