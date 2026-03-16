Will Mason Miller Pitch for Team USA in WBC Final? Padres Manager Answers

The United States clinched a spot in the World Baseball Classic Final, and they are set to take on either Italy or Venezuela. The final will take place on Tuesday, March 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET, live from loanDepot Park in Miami.

Part of the reason why the Americans are in the final is because of San Diego Padres star pitcher Mason Miller. Miller has been lights out for Team USA, and he recorded the final three outs on Sunday night that sent his team to the final.

MASON MILLER WINS THE BATTLE



TEAM USA WINS THE GAME! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/IJCG9vjv5r — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

Heading into the finale, there are questions about whether Miller would pitch in the game. Since Miller pitched in the semi-finals and the Padres don't want him risking injury before the start of the 2026 MLB season, there have been conversations between him and manager Craig Stammen.

“I’ve talked to Mason, I’ve texted with him this morning," Stammen said on Monday. "We’re gonna get together, chat about that. I know he wants to pitch, we’ll see. We’ll make a good decision based on how he feels today and tomorrow. We’ll see if he closes it out for USA.”

Not having Miller available for the final would be a major blow to Team USA, but the Padres have to prioritize the upcoming MLB season. Stammen understands how important his relief pitcher is to the Americans, and there will be a decision coming soon.

“The whole country wants Mason Miller to pitch the ninth inning,” Stammen said. “And you’ve got [Team USA manager] Mark DeRosa who gets taken through the woodshed a little bit with the media on how he uses players, and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes on who he can pitch, when he can pitch and how he can pitch them.”

So far in the WBC, Miller has pitched four innings and hasn't allowed a run or hit. Miller has struck out 10 batters while walking two, showing his usual dominance on the mound.

Team USA has others who could step up for the group if Miller isn't available, such as David Bednar, who has been great. But Miller is one of the strongest closers in baseball today, and having him for a crucial ninth-inning spot would give the Americans an advantage.

Only Stammen and DeRosa can determine what will happen with Miller moving forward. But there is optimism that he could take the mound to help his team clinch the tournament victory.

“Not ruled out, not decided," Stammen said. "How we do with every pitcher, we evaluate them after their outing, see how they feel and then calculate when their next outing is gonna be.

"So he’s in that same boat.”

Team USA last won the WBC back in 2017, taking down Puerto Rico in the final. The final score was 8-0, and this was the first WBC win for the Americans.

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