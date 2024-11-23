Dodgers Could Sign a Former Padres Ace in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers could once again take something from the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have been linked to former Padre Blake Snell this winter as he tests the free agency market.
Padres fans don't want to hear anything about the Dodgers after the Los Angeles team escaped with a win in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. It was a heart-wrenching loss, but the Padres will likely be one of the best teams in 2025.
However, the Dodgers are also hoping to remain competitors as the team is shopping the market for a starting pitcher. Yes, the Dodgers and Padres are two contenders to land Sasaki. But the Dodgers are also trying to land a a veteran pitcher in Snell.
It's not confirmed that the Dodgers will land Snell, but he is one of the starting pitchers they are interested in. The Dodgers have also shown interest in Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.
However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post said Snell could return to the Bay despite opting out of his two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants this offseason.
"[Snell] loved San Francisco and he thrived in San Francisco, and if you love San Francisco, there's a good chance you end up in San Francisco," Heyman said.
The Dodgers are one of a few teams that have already met with Snell so the speculation will continue until the ace makes a final decision. Snell is just one year removed from winning his second Cy Young award during the 2023 season in San Diego.
As for the Padres plans this winter, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller hasn't unveiled exactly what the team is hoping to do but fans should be confident he will work his usual offseason magic.
“We’ve got the foundation of a good team that’s coming back, so that’s positive,” Preller told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “But, obviously, some of the free-agent players … those are all things that we’re going to weigh out. And if those guys don’t come back, that creates opportunity and spots that we’re gonna have to evaluate. … It’s a good place to start and then, similar to last year, we had to weigh out the Juan Soto situation versus potentially moving him. We’ll do that on a bunch of different individual fronts over the next couple weeks and hopefully have something that makes some sense when we get to spring training.”