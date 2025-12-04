Padres Sign Former Mets Pitcher to 1-Year Deal

The San Diego Padres signed right-handed pitcher Ty Adcock to a one-year deal Thursday.

Adcock, 28, pitched for the New York Mets over the past couple of seasons, making six total appearances. He struggled through 4.1 innings in 2024, allowing seven runs in the process, but had a much better campaign last season.He made three appearances in 2025, allowing just one run through three frames. He also recorded five strikeouts in the process.

Adcock made most of his appearances last season in Triple-A, where he had a decent season. He made 31 appearances for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, posting a 4.66 ERA while logging 35 strikeouts and three saves.The right-hander caught fire towards the end of the season, not allowing a single hit through his last six appearances of the campaign.

The Seattle Mariners drafted Adcock in the eighth round of the 2019 Draft, though he didn't make his professional debut until 2022. He quickly rose through the ranks with the Mariners, posting a 1.74 ERA in 2023 before being called up for his debut towards the middle of June that season, Adcock made 12 appearances for the Mariners in 2023, posting a 3.45 ERA through 12 appearances.

The Mariners designated Adcock near the beginning of the season in 2024, and the the Detroit Tigers picked him up for a month before placing him back on waivers. The Mets then grabbed him, and he stayed with them through last season before declaring free agency.

Now with the Padres, Adcock will look to carve out a role for himself in a bullpen which had the lowest ERA in baseball in 2025.

