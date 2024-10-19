Eric Hosmer Calls Out Padres Fans as 'Little Brothers' for Continuing to Talk Smack to Dodgers
Eric Hosmer called out Padres fans for continuing to taunt the Dodgers and their fans despite San Diego being eliminated from the playoffs in the National League Division Series.
"Talking [emoji] to the team that eliminated you when they're losing a game in the next round is little brother energy and I don't want that for you guys," Hosmer wrote on a post on X.
Following the Dodgers' loss to the Mets in Game 5 of the NLCS, Padres fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the poor performance from Los Angeles.
Although the Padres had a 2-1 lead over the Dodgers, San Diego eventually lost the series in Game 5. It was a heartbreaking loss for a Padres team that had every piece to go all the wayhe star-studded lineup, the starting pitching, the bullpen, and an overall dynamic roster.
San Diego looked unbeatable, but ultimately fell short. Evidently, Padres fans haven't quite gotten over the devastating loss.
As the Padres and their fans sat back to watch the rest of October unfold, Jack Flaherty melted on the mound at Citi Field Friday afternoon.
“He wasn’t sharp, clearly, he’s been fighting something,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been under the weather a little bit. So I don’t know if that bled into the stuff, the velocity. I’m not sure.”
Flaherty's poor performance sparked excitement amongst the San Diego fanbase. Padres fans used social media to express their emotions.
Roberts explained that he chose to keep Flaherty on the mound because he wanted the bullpen to be ready for Game 6.
“And so for me at 5-1, I’m not going to deploy our leverage guys knowing there’s a cost on the back end and appreciating the fact that there’s still more baseball to play in the series,” Roberts said.
As the Dodgers head back to Los Angeles for Game 6 of the NLCS, the club is still the favorite to advance to the World Series.
Throughout the NLDS, the "little brother" narrative was discussed several times. Though the Padres have tried to escape the unfortunate title for several seasons, the loss in the NLDS didn't help the team's case.
If Padres fans hope to aid San Diego in escaping the little brother narrative, it would be in the club's best interest if fans chose to stop taunting the team that eliminated them in the postseason.
Although the Dodgers and Mets are going head to head in the NLCS, there hasn't been any drama between the two franchises. Of course, the rivalry between San Diego and the Dodgers is much stronger, but the ongoing taunting toward the Dodgers and their fans won't help the Padres in escaping the title of "little brother."