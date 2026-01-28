Why Disgruntled Andrew McCutchen Makes Sense for the Padres

Future Hall of Famer Andrew McCutchen is officially a disgruntled free agent. At age 39, he’s entering what will likely be his final season, but he’s made one thing clear: he still wants to play.

Preferably, that would be with the Pirates, but it appears Pittsburgh’s front office doesn’t feel the same way. McCutchen remains unsigned, and it’s not because he’s asking for too much money - it’s because he wants a guaranteed roster spot.

McCutchen took to X to explain his desire to remain in MLB and with the Pirates, but with that option now seemingly off the table, he’ll have to explore alternatives. And who wouldn’t want to retire in San Diego?

I wonder, did the Cards do this Wainwright/Pujols/Yadi? Dodgers to Kershaw?Tigers to Miggy? The list goes on and on. If this is my last year, it would have been nice to meet the fans one last time as a player. Talk to them about my appreciation for them over the years. Shake that… https://t.co/oB8Nq1bjng — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 25, 2026

Rather than forcing his way back into an organization that has already disrespected his legacy by not bringing him back, McCutchen could test the waters with the Padres as a much-needed right-handed bench bat.

Despite his age, McCutchen has remained durable and productive. He logged 551 plate appearances last season but finished with a sub-100 wRC+ (95) for just the second time in his career. That dip was largely tied to the heavy workload he carried. He’s still an impact hitter, just no longer a full-time DH capable of anchoring a lineup. In favorable matchups against left-handers, he posted a more encouraging 104 wRC+.

In San Diego, his role would be far more appropriate. McCutchen would primarily serve as a DH platoon option, swapping in for left-handed slugger Gavin Sheets against southpaws. He has also stated on X that he’s capable of playing defense when needed, which creates more options for coach Craig Stammen or gives McCutchen every-day potential if he plays well,

It is really funny how so many ppl say I “Can’t(key word) play defense.” I haven’t played much defense because they haven’t asked that of me. The only reason I played a few games last year is because Reynolds needed rest from a minor injury and I ASKED to play defense to get in… — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 19, 2026

That flexibility would allow Ramón Laureano to slide to DH against lefties, with McCutchen moving into the outfield, Sheets shifting to first base and Jake Cronenworth returning to second. Korean addition Sung-Mun Song would then fill a utility role in those situations, as he profiles as the weakest hitter on the roster against left-handed pitching heading into 2026.

Projected lineup vs. lefties:

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

Jackson Merrill, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Ramón Laureano, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Gavin Sheets, 1B

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Freddy Fermin, C

The key that makes this scenario realistic is McCutchen’s modest salary expectation. The Padres appear to be capped out financially, making a low-cost platoon bat one of the few remaining avenues for general manager A.J. Preller to add talent. Pitching options have fallen outside the budget, and nearly every impact bat is already off the board.

When options are limited, a bit of luck can go a long way. McCutchen’s falling out with Pittsburgh could be exactly the opening Preller needs to bring in the 2013 MVP.