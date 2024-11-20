Former Padres Outfielder Officially Signs With NL Contender
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Rafael Ortega will be in his second stint with the New York Mets organization after signing a minor league deal with the team.
The Mets announced the signing on Monday. Ortega will join the team for spring training as a non-roster invitee.
More news: Padres’ Jackson Merrill Snubbed from Rookie of the Year Award
In Jan. 2024, Ortega signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. He was promoted to the majors on April 26 but faced difficulties, hitting just 1-for-14 (.071) with one run batted in and two walks in 14 games.
After being designated for assignment on May 15, Ortega cleared waivers and finished the season with Triple-A Charlotte where he performed significantly better.
In Triple-A, Ortega posted a .289/.413/.498 line with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 89 games. His 139 wRC+ showed he was 39 percent above the league average offensively.
Ortega spent most of the 2023 season in a split role, appearing in 30 Triple-A games and 47 MLB contests. As a left-handed hitter, he served as a bench player for the Mets, posting a .219/.341/.272 line with one home run and six stolen bases in 136 plate appearances.
Over his career, Ortega has a .245/.322/.349 slash line in 1,301 MLB plate appearances, dating back to his debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2012.
The veteran brings extensive experience across all three outfield spots in his MLB career, with the majority of his time spent in center field. He’s played in the majors during each of the last four seasons, most notably with the Chicago Cubs in 2021-22. During that stretch, he posted a combined .265/.344/.408 line in 701 plate appearances.
Ortega spent the 2017 season in the Padres organization, where he appeared in 121 games at Triple-A El Paso, slashing .317/.383/468 with six home runs, 53 RBIs, and an OPS of .851.
Over eight seasons in the majors, Ortega has compiled a career slash line of .245/.322/.349, with 22 home runs, 110 RBIs, 140 runs scored, and 49 stolen bases. A versatile outfielder capable of playing all three spots, he offers valuable depth as a bench option.
The left-handed hitting outfielder will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Mets' major league roster during spring training. However, unless there is an injury, he is likely to begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse.