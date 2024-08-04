Former Padres Pitcher Has Deal in Korea: Reports
Former San Diego Padres pitcher Eric Lauer has had plenty of chances to latch on with a major league team. Since he was drafted out of college in 2016, he's played for four different organizations, including the Padres from 2016-19.
The Padres sent Lauer to Milwaukee in a blockbuster trade with Luis Urias, acquiring Zach Davies and Trent Grisham in return. Grisham was later packaged in the Dec. 2013 trade with Juan Soto that restocked the Padres' 2024 roster — Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez and Kyle Higashioka all went to San Diego in return.
Thorpe was later traded to the Chicago White Sox in the deal for Dylan Cease.
The Eric Lauer Trade Tree is perhaps more interesting than Lauer's major league career to this point. Nonethless, Lauer's journey has taken yet another twist in a season full of them. According to multiple reports, he's headed to South Korea to pitch for the Kia Tigers of the KBO.
Lauer, 29, hasn't pitched in the majors since his final game with the Brewers in 2023. Since then, he's spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros organizations before more recently electing free agency to pursue the opportunity in the KBO.
In 120 career games (112 starts), Lauer is 36-37 with a 4.30 ERA. In 2023, he went 4-6 for the Brewers with a 6.56 ERA, a disappointing follow-up to his 2022 campaign in which Lauer went 11-7 with a 3.69 ERA in 29 starts. He lost time to shoulder and elbow injuries, and saw his average fastball velocity drop from 93.3 mph in 2022 to 91.2 mph in 2023 when healthy.
Lauer was outrighted after the 2023 season, making him a free agent. In March, he signed a minor league contract with the Pirates.
When he hadn't been promoted to the majors in advance of his May opt-out date, Lauer elected to become a free agent. Lauer was 2-2 with a 5.52 ERA in eight games (six starts) with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.
Four days later, Lauer signed a minor league contract with the Astros. But after 11 games (10 starts) with Triple-A Sugar Land, Lauer was released by the Astros, whose starting rotation has been depleted by injuries this season.
Assuming Lauer's time in the KBO extends into next year as well, he'll have a chance to follow in the footsteps of several major league pitchers — most recently, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Erick Fedde — who have resurrected their careers in Korea.