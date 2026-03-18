Padres Starting Pitcher Reveals He'll Open Season on Injured List

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron revealed he will open the season on the injured list.

The right-hander spoke to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune about why the Padres are opting to place him on IL for the start of the 2026 season.

“Unfortunately, I think that’s the route they’re having me take — IL, just to not rush to … five innings,” Waldron said. “I think I’ll start on [the IL] and I think they’ll make their decision from there.”

Waldron underwent hemorrhoid surgery after the Padres shut down his ramp up this spring with manager Craig Stammen calling his status week to week. The right-hander's unique injury went viral as several major news outlets reported the news.

Dude Wipes, a disposable wipe company, even offered Waldron free product as his injury made headlines.

“Hemorrhoids are no laughing matter. We want to help!" Dude Wipes directly told TMZ.

TMZ added: "They would be happy to send Waldron some of their fragrance-free, flushable hemorrhoid wipes, medicated with witch hazel for soothing relief."

While the injury is certainly atypical in the baseball world, it has caused the Padres to lose some much-needed depth for the start of the 2026 season.

Waldron made his Cactus League return on Tuesday, pitching two innings and allowing one run with two strikeouts. Manager Craig Stammen spoke on his status heading into the start of the season.

“Probably not in the mix as like the No. 4 or 5 starter to begin the season, but definitely in the mix to be on our pitching staff throughout the year,” Stammen said. “What we’re seeing is what we like right now from him. He’s pitching great. He had a great offseason, got that velo up, and he’s showing off right now and it’s looking really good.”

What does the Padres' Opening Day rotation look like?

Waldron was one of many veteran pitchers competing for a spot in the starting rotation in spring camp. Other candidates included Germán Márquez, Walker Buehler, JP Sears, Marco Gonzalez and Triston McKenzie.

The Padres have been searching for their fifth starter as Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove, Michael King and Randy Vásquez are expected to occupy the first four spots. However, the Friars are already facing some injury concerns with a few of their staple starters.

The Padres have given Musgrove extra rest as he recovers from Tommy John surgery and he is expected to open the season on the injured list.

“Joe’s still in a little bit of a holding pattern, waiting to get over that hump, feel a little bit better before we start doing anything out on the field," Stammen said. "Still in a good spot, still something we knew was going to happen, had to prepare for. We got his best interests in mind. Just a little pause.”

Pivetta is dealing with arm fatigue and skipped one start. However, the right-hander appears to be back on track as he took the mound on Saturday for the first time in over a week.

It appears the Padres may be looking for another starter if Musgrove isn't ready to go to begin the season. Waldron unfortunately isn't an option, but it perhaps could open the door for another arm such as Buehler.

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