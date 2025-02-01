Insider Reveals Padres' Plan at Catcher Following First MLB Signing of Offseason
The San Diego Padres have a catching situation to figure out but it is slowly becoming a little clearer.
San Diego has signed catcher Elias Díaz to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The contract also features a mutual option for the 2026 season.
Signing Díaz mark the first big league free agent signing for the Padres this offseason.
The 34-year-old wrapped up the 2024 season with the Padres after being released by the Colorado Rockies in August. In 12 games, he hit .190 with a .720 OPS while filling a backup role behind Kyle Higashioka during the final stretch and into the postseason.
San Diego might not be done figuring out who the starting catcher will be. General manager A.J. Preller could sending Luis Campusano elsewhere. According to a report from Dan Hayes and Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres have been linked Christian Vásquez of the Twins.
How Díaz's addition impacts the Padres' trade plans remains uncertain. However, at the very least, it eases their immediate need for catching depth, allowing them to shift focus to other roster priorities.
When it comes to Díaz, he is a defense-first backstop.
Díaz may no longer be the All-Star and All-Star Game MVP he once was in Colorado, but his addition addresses a key need for the Padres. With Kyle Higashioka signing a free agent deal with the Texas Rangers, the team was thin at catcher.
Díaz provides them with a viable option as a backup or part-time starter. With his strong defensive skills, Díaz is expected to enter camp as the frontrunner for the backup catcher role behind Campusano unless San Diego makes another move.
Moe news: Padres Have 2 of Baseball's Top-35 Prospects, Per MLB Pipeline
The 10-year veteran holds a career slash line of .251/.304/.388 with an 81 OPS+. Though not known for his power, he did belt 18 homers for Colorado in 2021. Two years later, he earned his first All-Star selection and took home MVP honors in the Midsummer Classic.
Díaz's competition besides Campusano is veteran Martín Maldonado, who agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training.
Maldonado is coming off a miserable 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox. He struggled at the plate last season, managing just a .404 OPS over 48 games before being released midseason.
Over 14 major league seasons, Maldonado has compiled a .203/.278/.344 slash line with a .622 OPS. Known for his defense and leadership, he played a key role behind the plate for several playoff teams in Houston, including the 2022 World Series champions.