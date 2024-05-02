More Details Emerge in Padres, Yankees Juan Soto Trade Talks
In Major League Baseball, trade talks are like snowflakes. Each has their own pattern; there is no given template that all discussions follow.
In the case of the blockbuster deal between the Padres and New York Yankees executed in December, the final list of players involved was far from clear when executives for both clubs sat down to discuss brass tacks. The Yankees' five-player package ultimately included Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez. But it didn't start that way.
According to the New York Post, the Padres were looking at quite a few Yankees prospects before they settled on the final five players traded for Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham. Writes Jon Heyman: "the Padres named about 17 different young Yankees of interest — including speedy slugger Spencer Jones (also held out during Corbin Burnes and Dylan Cease talks), top shortstops Roderick Arias and first-round draftee George Lombard Jr."
It had previously been reported that pitcher Luis Gil was among the players the Padres were considering, though that was always contingent on Gil's health. Hindsight is 20-20, but Gil (2-1, 3.19 ERA) has so far outperformed King (2-3, 5.00 ERA) through the first month of the season.
In any event, it's too soon to say who won or lost the Soto trade. Soto is on a short list of American League MVP candidates, but the Padres' overall lack of pitching depth would make it hard to justify holding on to Soto and Grisham in exchange for the innings from King, Vasquez and Brito.
Should the Padres have asked for a different combination of five players? Only time will tell.