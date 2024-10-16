Mets Pitcher Trying to Mimic Padres' Yu Darvish in Approach to Facing Shohei Ohtani
New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino will try to recreate the results San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish had when pitching against Shohei Ohtani during the National League Division Series. Severino, who will start Game 3 of the NL Championship Series for the Mets, is the latest pitcher to have the tall task of trying to limit Ohtani's impact.
Ohtani has been held relatively in check throughout the postseason so far. He has been limited to hitting just .222, recording six hits on his 27 at-bats. He has struck out 12 times over seven games. Ohtani has hit just one home run so far, in his first postseason game when he notched a three-run home run that propelled the Dodgers to a win.
Darvish set the tone early against Ohtani, striking Ohtani out in his first plate appearance in Game 2 of the NLDS. Darvish held Ohtani without a hit, walk, or run, during each of his two playoff games pitching against the two-time American League MVP.
"Yeah, I can see how he attacked him," Severino said. "Of course Darvish has, like, 10 different pitches. It will be tough, but I can learn something."
Severino's teammate, Sean Manaea, also did a good job limiting Ohtani, who was held to just two walks and no hits or runs on Tuesday — but Severino is looking at Darvish as a right-handed hurler.
"For me, I would go to see how Yu Darvish pitched to him, the recent righty, how they attacked him. Like you say, he's a great hitter," Severino said. "So I have to be careful. But if I can pick my spot, execute my pitches, I think I'll be good."
Of course, pitching as well as Darvish did against Ohtani is no easy task. Darvish is a five-time MLB All-Star for a reason, and one of the best when healthy.
Severino has started two games for the Mets during the 2024 MLB postseason, and has allowed three earned runs during each of those starts. Over 12 innings pitched this postseason, six against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS and six against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card, Severino has allowed 14 hits, seven runs (six earned), two home runs, and two walks while striking out 10. He was credited for a win in the Mets' 8-4 victory over the Brewers.