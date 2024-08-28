NL West Rivals Lose Two Starting Pitchers to IL Ahead of Series Vs Padres
Across 10 days between Sept. 6 and Sept. 15, the Padres will play the San Francisco Giants six times — three games at home, three games in San Francisco.
A pair of injuries to the Giants' pitching staff Tuesday will give San Diego an upper hand over the fourth-place team in the National League West.
The Giants placed two-fifths of their starting rotation on the 15-day injured list Tuesday: Robbie Ray, 32, has been sidelined by a left hamstring strain. Right-hander Jordan Hicks, 27, was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.
In corresponding moves to Ray and Hicks’ injuries, the Giants recalled Landen Roupp and Austin Warren, respectively. Both Roupp and Warren were pitchers for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. Although Ray and Hicks are primarily part of the Giants' rotation, Roupp and Warren have been added to the San Francisco bullpen.
Ray, a southpaw, has been sidelined for most of the last two seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery in his throwing arm early in the 2023 season. Ray finally returned to MLB at the end of July, but the left hamstring strain sent him back on IL.
For the Padres, Ray’s absence is advantageous. In 2021, he won the American League Cy Young award after posting a career-best 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.
Roupp, Ray’s replacement, has been recalled by the Giants multiple times this season, making 16 MLB appearances. He was optioned three days before being recalled on Tuesday. He logged a 4.56 ERA overall this season, but he seemed to have found his groove in his last seven games, across which he posted a 3.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts.
Hicks has split his time with the Giants as both a starting pitcher and reliever in 2024, making 20 starts across 28 appearances and recording one save. He is the Giants’ third most-used starting pitcher behind Logan Webb and Kyle Harrison.
Hicks has accrued 30 innings more than his previous single-season high, which he set in his rookie year in 2018. Perhaps the higher workload contributed to the shoulder inflammation.
Warren, Hicks' replacement, returned from the 60-day IL in July as he recovered from elbow surgery. Across 21 Triple-A appearances this season, Warren has logged a 4.95 ERA with 23 strikeouts and six walks. He has yet to make an MLB appearance this season.
The Giants are 8.5 games behind the Padres for third place in the division and three places out of a Wild Card spot, so it will be difficult for San Francisco to catch up to the pack. But, the Padres are neck-and-neck with the Diamondbacks in a tight race for second place. The series against the Giants, especially considering their loss of two starters, will give the Padres an opportunity to pass the Diamondbacks.