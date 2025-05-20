One Anonymous Executive Believes Padres Are Better Than Dodgers, Everyone Else
A National League executive voted the San Diego Padres as the best team in the NL West, then in all of baseball in MLB's first-month executives poll.
The Padres currently sit second in their division, just 0.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season's World Series Champions have won the division every year but one since 2013. The Friars haven't won the NL West since 2006.
More news: Padres Insider Provides Massive Update on Luis Arraez Free Agency
“The length of their lineup is impressive and their bullpen is about as deep as any in the game,” said the NL executive after voting the Padres as the best in the NL West. “They have solid starting pitching and a very engaged [Fernando] Tatis [Jr.] and [Manny] Machado, which is dangerous.”
Tatis and Machado are having explosive years at the dish for the Friars. Machado leads the Padres with a .317 batting average. Tatis has been showing his power, crushing 12 home runs and leading the team with 27 RBIs.
Of the five pitchers in the Padres starting rotation, only Dylan Cease has an ERA over 4.00 — and with Yu Darvish eyeing a return, their depth in the position will only grow. Additionally, closer Robert Suarez leads the NL with 15 saves on the season and the bullpen's collective ERA of 3.26 is good for sixth-best in the majors, tied with the Detroit Tigers.
“I love the depth of their lineup and their bullpen,” said the NL executive. “They can score runs and shorten a game, and they have a number of top-end players who are all playing great baseball and appear to be fully engaged in the mission to overcome the Dodgers. I don’t think it’ll be easy, but I really like the way their roster is shaped and believe they have enough – if they can stay healthy – to play with anyone.”
More news: Yu Darvish Will Return to Padres When He Wants To, Says Mike Shildt
The Padres have encountered issues during the 2025 season with injury, as All-Stars Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth both missed a month on the injured list. However it hasn't kept them from keeping the race at the top of the NL West close.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.