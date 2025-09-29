Padres Ace Named Top Breakout Player of 2025 Season
Coming into this year, most expected Michael King to be the ace of the San Diego Padres staff.
Veteran Yu Darvish and flamethrowing Dylan Cease were the other notable arms with the ability to function as top-of-the-rotation arms.
Ironically enough, the best pitcher this past season was an under-the-radar acquisition looked at as an afterthought in the grand scheme of the sport.
Nick Pivetta has come out of nowhere to become the anchor of the Padres' pitching staff. He ranks in the 97th percentile or higher in pitching run value, fastball run value, and offspeed run value. For good measure, he also leads the starters in wins (13), innings pitched, and ERA (2.87).
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Gruesome Update on Outfielder's Injury
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently put together a list ranking the top 20 breakout players from this 2025 MLB season. Coming in at No. 14 was Pivetta — and the former MLB general manager had some glowing things to stay about the Friars right-handed star.
"Pivetta has had a solid nine-year major-league career but this has been by far his best season. At age 32, he has posted a 13-5 record with a 2.87 ERA over 31 starts with 190 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings," Bowden writes. "After signing this offseason as a free agent, he has been the ace of the Padres’ staff and it looks like he will get the nod for Game 1 of the Padres’ first playoff series. He is presently in the 97th or better percentile in fastball run value, breaking run value and overall pitching run value.
"Some people questioned why Pivetta would turn down the Red Sox’s qualifying offer this offseason, but he not only found a long-term home with the Padres on a four-year, $55 million deal, he’s made San Diego look smart for signing him."
More news: Padres Place Star Outfielder on IL Days Before Wild Card Series
Most expect Pivetta to start Game1 of the Wild Card series on the road versus the Chicago Cubs. As the underlying metrics have indicated, Pivetta's ability to get batters out with runners on base has been fabulous.
He also has been a true saving grace given the injury issues to King and Darvish, and the general ineffectiveness of Cease. Without Pivetta, there's a high likelihood the Padres would've never qualified for the playoffs this season.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.