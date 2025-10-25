Padres' AJ Preller Talks Yu Darvish's Uncertain Future as Retirement Questions Loom
It was a rough season for San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish.
The veteran pitcher landed on the injured list ahead ofthe season with inflammation in his right elbow, then suffered another setback in his recovery while on a rehab assignment in May. He finally returned to the team in July, however didn't have the season he would've hoped on the mound.
The right-hander had a 5.38 ERA — his highest through a single season — and made just 15 starts. He also struggled in the postseason, allowing two runs in the first inning of the Padres' Game 3 Wild Card Series matchup against the Chicago Cubs.
Darvish is through contract through the 2028 season, but will turn 40 in 2026. He has struggled with injury over the past three seasons, and may not return next season. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller discussed the situation after the season's close.
“We’ll keep talking to him over the course of the next couple of weeks to see what it all means for him," Preller said. "He’s a big part of the organization, and I think we’ll have more conversation here over the course of the next couple weeks, but it’s just really been the start of it overall.”
Darvish is a valuable part of the Padres, having been one of the better pieces of their starting rotation before the 2025 season. He had a 3.79 ERA through his first four seasons in San Diego, and made his last All-Star Game with the Friars in 2021.
His last full season came in 2022, where he made 30 starts and posted a 3.10 ERA through 194.2 innings. He struck out 197 batters that season, which is more than he has in the last two seasons combined.
The Padres are set to lose several starters during the offseason, with Dylan Cease, Michael King and Nestor Cortes all on their way out, so keeping Darvish for the upcoming season would be a big plus for the Padres. It's impossible to tell what the veteran will choose to do for the upcoming season, but having him in the clubhouse for 2026 would massively benefit the postseason hopeful Padres.
