Padres at Nationals: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
The Padres will give the ball to right-hander Dylan Cease as they look to sweep the Washington Nationals on the road Thursday. Set your alarms: this one starts early.
Here's everything you need to know about the series finale:
How to Watch
• Time: 9 a.m. PT
• Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Nationals +136 / Padres -162
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The matchup heavily favors the Padres on paper. Dylan Cease (9-8, 3.76 ERA) has gone 13 innings without allowing a run over his last two starts. In comparison, veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-9, 5.35 ERA) remains inconsistent despite a decent last outing against the Reds. Expect the Padres to leverage their strong offense and Cease's command.
More
• Since the All-Star break, the Padres' rotation boasts an MLB-leading 1.41 ERA.
• In their win over the Nats on Wednesday night, the Padres recorded a season-high 20 hits, marking the fifth occasion this year they've racked up 12 or more runs.
• Padres relievers have been impermeable, not allowing a run in their last 10 innings pitched.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.