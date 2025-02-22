Padres CEO Addresses Potential Relocation, Sale of Team
San Diego Padres chief executive office Erik Greupner addressed one of the biggest rumors surrounding the team this offseason.
While many teams were attached to big name free agents and blockbuster trades throughout the winter, the Padres were linked to an ugly ownership lawsuit which cited the possible relocation and sale of the team.
Greupner commented on the rumors to set the record straight.
“I have been told multiple times that the team is not for sale and will not be sold,” Greupner said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “The Seidler family has viewed this team as a generational asset. Peter spoke about that. The rest of his family has continued to speak about that. This team is not going to be relocated. This team is not going to be sold. The commitment remains to keep this team in the current ownership that it’s in right now, continue to run it the way we’ve been running it.”
In January, Matt Seidler also denied the relocation rumors in a letter addressed to Padres' corporate partners and fans. The letter also included Matt Seidler's response to the lawsuit field by his sister-in-law, Sheel Seidler.
“This is completely false. It is also laughable — the San Diego fans are the best in baseball, and Petco Park is the best ballpark in MLB,” Matt Seidler wrote. He added in bold and underlined letters: “To clarify the record without ambiguity, relocating the Padres from San Diego has never been discussed or contemplated.”
“Sheel’s claims against Bob and me are entirely untrue, and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them,” Matt Seidler added. “That said, the false accusations in her complaint will not distract the Padres organization from continuing its great momentum on and off the field in San Diego.”
The Padres have one of the best geographical locations in all of baseball. San Diego is a city where the weather is always nice, and the fanbase is extremely supportive. The combination alone is enough to make relocating the team a fool's errand.
It's evident the Padres' ownership are not taking their optimal location for granted, and will look to bring a title to San Diego for the first time in franchise history.
