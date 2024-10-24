Padres GM AJ Preller Doesn't Want to Lose Key Coach This Offseason
The San Diego Padres will try to retain multiple of their impending free agents this offseason to try and recreate the success they saw during the 2024 MLB season. These free agents aren't just limited to players the team wants to keep, but coaches as well.
One of the team's most important free agents will be pitching coach Ruben Niebla, whose contract will expire following the World Series. The Padres hired Niebla as their pitching coach in 2021 on a three-year deal, and they will now seek an extension with him.
Padres general manger AJ Preller acknowledged what Niebla has done, and stated his desire to retain him going forward.
“He’s capable of doing a lot,” Preller said, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We’re hoping it’s with the Padres and I feel confident he likes his time (here). He really loves the organization, loves it here, loves the city. And that’s conversations for the next couple of weeks. And my guess is we’ll line up on something there.”
Niebla played a significant role in the Padres' success this season, leading the starting rotation and bullpen surprisingly into one of the top units across the league by the end of the season. Niebla played a part in Michael King transitioning from a reliever to a full-time starter, and becoming arguably the top pitcher on the team when he did so.
Under Niebla, the Padres rotation saw other impressive accomplishments, highlighted by Dylan Cease recording a no-hitter and nearly pitching another one. Cease finished the season tied for third in strikeouts, and King recorded the ninth best ERA on the season. Even when the Padres dealt with prolonged injuries and absences to their top two starters, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, the rotation stayed afloat and the Padres continued to win.
Overall, the Padres' pitching finished the season 12th in MLB in ERA, and fourth in MLB in wins on the season.
When Darvish and Musgrove did return, the Padres went into the postseason with one of the top rotations. Musgrove unfortunately sustained an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, but was one of the hottest pitchers in baseball before suffering that injury. Darvish returned his pitching excellence, particularly during the two games he pitched during the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres might have been primarily known for their lineup throughout the season, but retaining Niebla should keep their pitching in the best position for success.