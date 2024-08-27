Padres' Ha-Seong Kim Awaiting MRI Results on Shoulder
A slide back to first base injured the throwing shoulder of Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim on Aug. 18 in their game against the Rockies. Two days later, the Padres placed Kim on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported that Kim was in San Diego getting an MRI on Monday. Acee added that Kim is expected to join the Padres in St. Louis during their series against the Cardinals despite remaining on the injured list. Now, Kim is awaiting the results of the imaging to determine a timeline for his recovery process.
Although the franchise does not expect Kim’s injury to be long-term, the Padres decided it would be safer to not rush Kim back onto the field considering the looming postseason.
Before the injury, Kim was performing well at the plate, slashing .409/.458/.636 across his last seven games. Kim has recorded 119 starts at shortstop for the Padres this season, which is the most of any player on the team. As the Padres’ most-used shortstop and one of their top batters, Kim’s absence will be noticeable throughout the remainder of his stint on the IL.
Since sustaining the shoulder injury, the Padres have filled the position with Tyler Wade and Mason McCoy.
Initially, Wade took over the position during all three games of the Padres’ series against the Twins. He made six starts throughout the season before Kim’s injury, making him the second-most used Padres’ shortstop.
Wade was a good temporary replacement for Kim, but he struggled to match Kim’s offensive and defensive prowess. Across the three games, he made nine plate appearances, recording one strikeout and no hits or runs.
Then, the Padres selected the contract of McCoy from Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 21. This was the second time McCoy has been called up to the major leagues in his career. Last season, he appeared in six games as a shortstop for the Blue Jays.
McCoy, 29, has made six appearances and five starts with the Padres this season. Across 17 plate appearances, McCoy has slashed .294/.400/.294 and logged three runs and five hits. He earned the first RBI of his MLB career on Aug. 22 against the Mets.
Kim’s potential return will likely lead to McCoy being optioned back to the minor leagues. Regardless, McCoy has delivered for the Padres in the midst of a tight division and Wild Card race.