Padres' High-Paid Star Finally Showing Progress at the Plate
A four-game hitting streak isn't much to sneeze at — particularly for a historically high-average hitter in Year 2 of an 11-year contract.
Xander Bogaerts might be 52 games shy of matching Joe DiMaggio, but he's started enough of a streak to suggest the Padres' highest-paid star might be turning a corner.
Bogaerts was slashing a mere .204/.259/.278 before the Padres hosted the Dodgers on Sunday. The 31-year-old infielder went 2 for 4 with a solo home run in that game, a 4-0 win. He's collected one hit in each of the Padres' three games since, including another home run Monday against the Colorado Rockies.
More than the mere results, the mini-streak could be a turning point for Bogaerts' confidence. “This (slump) is more frustrating to just see what you’re doing wrong every time,” Bogaerts said last week. “Its very hard to watch the video when you’re looking at it in the hotel room or at home. It’s very hard to see it.”
After Thursday's off-day, Bogaerts will get a better test of his confidence this weekend. The Padres (22-24) open a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves (26-14). Starting pitchers Max Fried, Bryce Elder and Reynaldo Lopez are expected to face the Padres in that order.
For Bogaerts, every positive step forward is a welcome one. A career .289 hitter, the mini-streak has raised Bogaerts' batting average only modestly, to .213. But there are signs better things are ahead.
“He’s going on a couple games with some good swings,” manager Mike Shildt said before Tuesday’s game against the Rockies. “You could see it coming in his work and his batting practice. I just think he’s felt better with where he’s at and where he’s going. You always want to see the results in the game, right? You feel good about things and then the game breaks out, but he’s had some really nice swings.”