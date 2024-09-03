Padres' Jackson Merrill Wins Prestigious Monthly Award For Second Time
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill has officially been named the National League Rookie of the Month for the month of August. Houston Astros' Spencer Arrighetti won the American League Rookie of the Month award.
This is the second time Merrill has won the NL Rookie of the Month award this season, after previously winning in June.
During the month of August, Merrill slashed .303/.343/.626 with 30 hits, 18 runs, seven home runs and 23 RBIs.
When Merrill previously won the award in June, he slashed .320/.346/.650 with 33 hits, 17 runs, nine home runs, and 20 RBIs. Overall on the season, Merrill has hit .291 with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs.
Merrill, 21, also hit his fifth game-winning or game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later during the month of August, giving him the all-time record among rookies. He also leads MLB with his clutch home runs this season.
Along with his offense, Merrill's defense has already made him arguably the best rookie in the National League. Merrill has made multiple diving catches in the outfield for the Padres this season, including on Sunday. His defense is all the more impressive since Merrill was originally a shortstop who transitioned to the outfield.
Merrill has also emerged as the favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award. Merrill has trailed Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes to win the award, but has become the clear favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Merrill has -800 odds to win, while Skenes is now at +400.
Not only is Merrill on track to collect serious NL Rookie of the Year votes, he's also set to put himself in the Padres' record books. Merrill tied the Padres' single-season RBI record for a rookie, recording his 79th RBI on Sunday with a two-run home run. He can pass Padres Hall of Famer Benito Santiago, who originally set the record in 1987, with his next RBI.
Merrill also is five home runs short of the Padres' rookie home run record. Former Padre Hunter Renfroe set the record in 2017 with 26. Merrill currently has 21 on the season.