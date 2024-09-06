Padres Lose Outfielder On Waiver Claim to NL East Contender
Former Padres outfielder José Azocar was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on Thursday. The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Jeff Sanders announced the news via X.
Mets’ reporter Mike Mayer announced that Azocar was optioned to Triple-A. Right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.
The Padres designated Azocar, 28, for assignment on Monday. Two-time MLB All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. was reinstated to San Diego’s 40-man roster, which led to Azocar’s designation. Additionally, the Padres optioned outfielder Bryce Johnson on the same day.
Azocar was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets affiliate are eighth in the International League East. Although Triple-A Syracuse has a winning percentage below .500, this is a significant improvement from Triple-A El Paso, who was last in the Pacific Coast League East with a .367 winning percentage.
Azocar is one of three Mets outfielders from the 40-man roster in the minor leagues, alongside DJ Stewart and Alex Ramírez. New York’s active outfield includes Harrison Bader, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, and Jesse Winker.
The Mets are second in the National League East, sitting eight games behind the Phillies. New York currently holds the last NL wild card spot with a four-and-half game lead over the Cubs. Considering the Mets' chances of making the postseason, Azocar may get an opportunity to join the major league roster during the playoffs.
The Padres signed Azocar to a minor league contract as a free agent in 2020. After a decade in the minor league system, Azocar made his major league debut with San Diego on April 7, 2022. He has been on and off of the Padres’ 40-man roster but has made at least 50 appearances each season since his debut.
As the Padres' most used right fielder with 81 starts, Tatis Jr.’s injury opened a spot in the outfield. While Johnson and David Peralta recorded more starts in the outfield, Azocar made 17 appearances across left and center field.
However, Azocar has not made an appearance since June 22, which was a few weeks before the All-Star break. The Padres optioned Azocar back to Triple-A El Paso on June 24 to clear a spot for second baseman Eguy Rosario on the active roster.
This is Azocar’s last option year. As a result, he will not have the flexibility in 2025 to flip back and forth from the major to minor league like he has in the past.