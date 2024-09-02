Padres vs Tigers: Outfielder Designated For Assignment, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, More
The San Diego Padres designated outfielder Jose Azócar for assignment and activated Fernando Tatis Jr. from the injured list prior to Monday's game against the San Diego Padres.
Outfielder Bryce Johnson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding 28-man roster move.
Tatis is batting second and playing right field at Petco Park. Here's how the Padres will line up behind starting pitcher Joe Musgrove:
Here's what else you need to know going into the series opener:
How to Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -218/Tigers +180
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
Musgrove has allowd only four runs in four starts since returning from the injured list (1-0, 1.66 ERA). Left-hander Tyler Holton (5-1, 2.44 ERA) has been used primarily as a reliever this year and will open Monday; Ty Madden is expected to pick up the baton in relief. The home team with the traditional starter should be able to take advantage.
More
• The Padres have a record of 28-12 since the All-Star break, tied for the best in baseball during that span.
• Jackson Merrill has tied the Padres' rookie RBI record and leads all MLB rookies in multiple offensive categories including average, slugging percentage, OPS, and extra-base hits.
• Manny Machado's 161 home runs as a Padre are tied for the second-most in San Diego history with Adrián González, trailing only Nate Colbert's franchise-record 163 homers.
