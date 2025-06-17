Padres Manager Speaks on Play That Injured Jackson Merrill
The San Diego Padres lost Jackson Merrill to injury after he was tagged on his helmet by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.
On Saturday, the Padres were hosting the D-Backs in Petco Park, playing a key divisional game.
During the seventh inning, Merrill tried to steal second base, bolting to the bag, when Marte placed a tag on the young superstar's head.
It took him a bit to get his bearings, but Merrill managed to leave the field with the trainers. Since it's a head injury, he will need a head scan, given there were concussion-like symptoms.
After the game, Padres manager Mike Shildt addressed the injury and whether or not the tag attempt by Marte was clean.
“It’s the en vogue thing,” Shildt told reporters. "We’re throwing up the line and we’re tagging towards the runner now.
“And typically, the thought process is to get the middle of the body to the back of the body. And just had a collision. Completely clean play by Marte. It just happened to where the ball landed right and a tag right in his forehead.”
Merrill was placed on the seven-day injured list for a concussion by the Padres, who called up minor leaguer Trenton Brooks in his place.
The 28-year-old can play in the outfield and infield, providing some positional versatility, and he managed to hit well for Triple-A El Paso.
In 60 games, he slashed .311/.411/.590 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs.
It is worth noting that Brooks was about two years older than the average Triple-A player, which adds context to the impressive numbers.
Regardless, if he can hit somewhat close to that, the Padres might be fine without their young star, though his absence will be felt on the field, especially during the Padres' road trip in Los Angeles.
For more Padres news, head over toPadres on SI.