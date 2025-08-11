Padres' Michael King Could Earn 9-Figure Deal in Free Agency, Says Insider
San Diego Padres insider Dennis Lin predicts starting pitcher Michael King could land a deal worth at least $100 million in free agency this offseason.
King has a $15 million mutual option on his contract with the Padres after 2025, one which he will most likely decline after seeing what other starters have brought in on the open market.
"King, despite the time he missed, could land in the same ballpark [of $100 million]," wrote Lin. "Frontline starting pitching continues to be of immense value.
"...Team officials do not foresee much of a chance that Cease, another pending free agent and a Scott Boras client, stays in San Diego. There is greater hope that King re-ups in the city where his career has taken off. But there is no delusion."
The value for starting pitchers has gone up exponentially in recent years, and now 17 different MLB pitchers' contracts are worth more than $100 million. Both Cease and King will believe they can fetch a contract in that range, as two of their Padres teammates have already received a contract of this size.
Both Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove have contracts worth $100 million or more.
Despite missing a few months this season with a pinched nerve, King has more than proved he is worth that kind of money. The right-hander has a 2.81 ERA this season through 11 starts, and has struck out more than 10 batters per nine innings this season. He has pitched well above league average, with an ERA+ of 152.
He came to the Padres ahead of the 2024 season, and had just as good of a season as he has in 2025. He also kept a sub-3.00 ERA last season, and struck out batters at an even higher rate. He received All-MLB Second Team honors and placed seventh in NL Cy Young voting for his efforts.
King has the remainder of the season to prove why he deserves a $100 million contract, and the Padres will likely do everything in their power to keep him at Petco Park. The 30-year-old is a massive part of the rotation, and will play a huge role in bringing this team to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
