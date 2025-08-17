Padres' Michael King Reveals When He Plans on Returning From New Injury
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King landed back on the 15-day injured list on Thursday, and spoke about when he believes he will return from IL.
King has already spent time on the injured list this season, spending nearly three months on the sidelines with a pinched nerve. This injury is unrelated, and is listed as left knee inflammation.
“It feels a lot better today,” King said Friday. “ … I’m hoping that, based on how it feels today, from what it was yesterday before it got drained, I’m hoping it’s the minimum amount of time it can be. So, yeah, I’m definitely eyeing Seattle, which I think is the first time I can come back. But obviously it depends on how it feels next couple days.”
The Padres had King listed as the probable pitcher before the first game of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, though had to call up Randy Vasquez to fill his place instead. Padres manager Mike Shildt commented on King's availability for the game, and touched on when he would return.
“(King) could’ve pitched today, but he would’ve had to continue to pitch with some pain, and it’s just not a recipe for short- and longer-term success,” Shildt said. “We want to make sure he gets it behind him, and we think that’s going to happen, and we look to see him pitch in Seattle, hopefully.”
The Padres will face the Dodgers Aug. 25-28, just before their final series of the season against the Dodgers. They'll hope King can have a smoother recovery than he did from his last injury, as he has been fantastic when healthy this season.
King has a 2.81 ERA through 57.2 innings this season, and struck out 65 batters in that time. He also pitched his first complete game shutout earlier this season.
The Padres will head into game two of their series against the Dodgers on Saturday, and look to take back sole possession of the top spot in the NL West following a narrow defeat on Friday. They will face former Padre Blake Snell on the mound in the matchup, which begins at 6:10 p.m. PT.
