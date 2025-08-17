Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Michael King Breaks Silence, Clayton Kershaw Downplays Rivalry
The San Diego Padres lost 6-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a second straight loss to the Dodgers.
The Dodgers took control of the National League West with the win, getting a full game up on the Padres.
Starting pitcher Blake Snell shut down the Padres over the first six innings, and despite the Dodgers having a bang-up bullpen, the Friars could not score a single run during the stretch of the game.
The Padres will have the chance to bounce back on Sunday.
In other news, starting pitcher Michael King addressed his latest injury, a knee issue, which will keep him out for another week or two.
The Padres bullpen got another arm as Ron Marinaccio was called up to the big leagues, while optioning Randy Vasquez.
Finally, Dodgers pitcher dismissed the rivalry between Los Angeles and San Diego.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
