Padres Pitcher 'Feels Great' As He Blows Past Career Highs in Innings, Starts
Michael King has only reached the 100 innings pitched mark once in his career, but Wednesday he set a new career high, at 111 and counting.
Although the Padres fell to the Mariners, King’s six innings puts him 6 ⅓ innings above his previous 104.2 career-high from last season. He struck out nine batters while allowing one earned run and three hits.
King spent half a decade with the Yankees in the beginning of his MLB career before being traded to the Padres in December in exchange for outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. He was joined on the move by right-handed pitchers Kyle Higashioka, Randy Vásquez, Jhony Brito, and Drew Thorpe.
The right-hander found himself on the sidelines after stints on the injured list in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he endured a right middle finger contusion in the beginning of July that required him to be sent on rehab assignment before returning in September. A year later, he was injured from a right elbow fracture that kept him off the mound from July to November. This explains why King did not reach the 100-inning mark until the 2023 season.
But, this season is different. King is healthy and expected to continue to rack up some more innings. He will have at least eight days of rest before his next start, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Body feels great,” he said. “Happy with that. I think I’ve worked well with the trainers and strength coaches to keep my body prepared for however many innings it’s going to be. But first half was decent. Still a lot to learn, but making strides every time.”- Michael King via San Diego Union-Tribune
Since moving to San Diego, King has not only surpassed his career high for innings pitched but also starts (19), wins (7), and strikeouts (129).