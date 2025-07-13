Inside The Padres

Padres Recall Luis Campusano, Lose Gavin Sheets for First Half Finale vs Phillies

Aaron Coloma

Jul 31, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) celebrates with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres recalled catcher Luis Campusano from Triple-A El Paso ahead of their final game before the All-Star break against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In a corresponding move, they placed Gavin Sheets on the paternity list.

This is Campusano's third stint in MLB this season, however he has only played nine games so far. He he is 0-for-18 with the Friars this season, however has drawn six walks. The Padres will look to him to generate some offense as a catcher, a position which has offered them very little this season.

This story will be updated...

