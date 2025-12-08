New Padres Manager Has Already Visited 5 Players Personally in the Dominican Republic

When the Padres announced Craig Stammen as their new manager in November, it was considered an unusual hire for a few reasons.

Stammen flew under the media radar among a list of candidates that included future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols and longtime Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla. Ex-pitchers are rarely elevated to the manager's seat, particularly those with no formal coaching experience.

More news: Padres Lose Dylan Cease in First Blockbuster Free Agent Signing of Offseason

But the Padres appeared content to hire a first-time manager to build a perennial playoff-contending team. Perhaps the one advantage Stammen had over his rivals was a familiarity with the Padres' roster as both a special assistant to AJ Preller and a reliever for the team from 2017-22.

When Mike Shildt was chosen as Bob Melvin's successor after the 2023 season, he famously flew to the Dominican Republic to meet several of the team's players who lived in the Caribbean nation during the offseason.

Stammen might not have needed to go to such lengths. He's already played with Fernando Tatis Jr. and thrown to Luis Campusano. He's struck out Ramon Laureano — twice, in two head-to-head at-bats.

Nonetheless, Stammen was a conspicuous spectator in the stands Tuesday when Licey beat Cibao 5-4 in Santo Domingo. During an in-game interview, Stammen revealed it was the first LIDOM (the Dominican Winter League) game he's ever attended.

Craig Stammen, el nuevo dirigente de los Padres de San Diego, tuvo una conversación con nosotros durante la transmisión. Reveló que ha estado en contacto con Fernando Tatis Jr. y todos los jugadores del equipo. Además, hizo una visita para observar a Luis Campusano, uno de los… pic.twitter.com/Yqsiwjk5hv — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) December 3, 2025

Campusano was playing in the game, which brought Stammen out to the ballpark, but his stay extended beyond one night.

More news: Padres Announce Broadcasters, How to Watch on TV in 2026

“I’m down here to visit some of the guys who live down here in the D.R.," Stammen said. "Fernando Tatís, Wandy Peralta, Randy Vásquez, Ramon Laureano. I’ve been able to talk to them, break bread with them, see where they live, see how they grew up and it’s pretty exciting.”

Stammen retired in August 2023 and re-joined the Padres the following year, taking on a hybrid coaching role that split his time between the minors and the majors as a special assistant to the major league staff and baseball operations.

Stammen was one of six men with the title of special assistant in the Padres' front office for the 2025 season. Yet he was never reported among the finalists for the manager's job. Scott Servais has previously managed in the majors, while A.J. Ellis has been rumored as a candidate in years past.

The Padres also interviewed bench coach Brian Esposito for their manager's job. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Niebla was the runner-up for the job.

Latest Padres News

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.