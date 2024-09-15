Padres Reliever 'Blown Away' After Being Chosen to Represent Team With Roberto Clemente Award
When Major League Baseball celebrates Roberto Clemente Day on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays' nominee will be wearing a San Diego Padres uniform.
Although Jason Adam is no longer with the Rays, he’s still been named their 2024 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. This is one of Major League Baseball’s top individual honors, celebrating players who stand out for their character, community involvement, and positive impact both on and off the field.
The honor was not lost on Adam even though he is no longer part of the Tampa Bay organization.
Adam told Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Florida that he was "blown away" by the team choosing him to represent them for the award.
“It’s, without a doubt, the greatest honor of my career," Adam said over the phone. "I think it's hard to put into words...At the end of the day, the goal is to use baseball...to make the lives of people around you just a little bit better."
The Roberto Clemente Award, named in honor of the legendary Pirates Hall of Famer and humanitarian, is given each year to the player who best exemplifies the spirit of the game through exceptional character, community involvement, philanthropy, and contributions both on and off the field. Each MLB team selects one nominee to represent them for this prestigious league-wide honor.
Despite Adam being traded to the Padres in late July, the Rays still felt he was the right choice for their 2024 Roberto Clemente Award nominee. They praised him as “an integral member of the St. Petersburg community,” highlighting how he consistently went above and beyond to ensure every fan had a memorable experience and felt like part of the team.
During his time with the Rays, Adam was involved in several impactful initiatives. He volunteered through the Big League Impact foundation, helping serve meals and visiting various programs, and also participated in the club’s Reading with the Rays program. Additionally, he and his family support organizations like International Justice Mission—where his $7,500 MLB Charities donation will go as part of his Clemente Award nomination—and Compassion International.
He was a regular participant in the Rays’ pregame “Magic Monday” visits during his 2.5 years with the Rays, which connected players and coaches with athletes from Buddy Baseball, A League of Their Own, and the St. Petersburg Challenger League.
The Rays also have a program called “Tuesday’s Champion,” where they host children facing life-threatening illnesses, often from Make-A-Wish or the Children’s Dream Fund. Adam was known for being one of the first to greet these kids and their families and often stayed long after to spend time with them.