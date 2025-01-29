Padres Remain Atop MLB Power Rankings Despite Silent Offseason
When it comes to a preseason Major League Baseball power rankings, it's safe to assume that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the early favorite — but the San Diego Padres should be considered a top contender despite their much quieter offseason.
How does top five sound?
In a preseason power ranking from Bleacher Report, the Padres are ranked fifth.
"The San Diego Padres have the potential to be a World Series contender, but there are some holes on their roster that need to be filled between now and Opening Day," Joel Reuter wrote.
"Tirso Ornelas (left field), Eguy Rosario (designated hitter) and Randy Vásquez (starting rotation) are all currently penciled into prominent roles on the projected roster, but A.J. Preller took a similar approach to waiting out the market last offseason," Reuter added.
The possibility of bringing back Jurickson Profar in left field is long gone after he agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves, and the addition of a mid-level starter could fill the No. 4 spot in the rotation.
Despite some work left to finalize the roster, the team boasts plenty of star power and promising young talent on the rise.
Ranked ahead of the Padres are the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Dodgers.
While San Diego has been quieter than their National League West rival Dodgers this winter, that could all change soon, according to MLB insider Alden Gonzalez.
"And because the free agent class has dwindled significantly and money remains tight in San Diego, look for Preller to swing a big trade before spring training -- the type we have seen from him often," Gonzalez wrote. "Holes remain in the Padres' rotation and throughout their lineup. Dylan Cease, Robert Suarez, Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth can all be had, and the guess here is that at least one of those four will go. Preller has stood pat for far too long. It won't continue."
Waiting to make a move closer to the start of spring training isn't unfamiliar for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. In February 2024, the Padres agreed to a one-year deal with Profar and then in March, the Padres traded for Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox.
“We’ve seen offseasons where we’ve been really aggressive and been able to line up on moves early in the offseason and other years, like last year, where it was later in the process,” Preller said, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “… We’ve got a really good core and good foundation we like a lot, and we’ve got some needs as well.”
If Preller isn't panicking, then the Friar Faithful shouldn't either.