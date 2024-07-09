Padres' Rookie All-Star Impressing Veterans With His Work Ethic
San Diego Padres rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill has been impressing the Padres since spring training, when he stood out so much that he made the Opening Day roster before the age of 21. Merrill made the Padres' initial 26-man roster cut despite changing positions and becoming an outfielder over the offseason — all before his major league debut.
Now, Merrill is getting recognized as one of the best players in the game by getting named to the MLB All-Star Game. He is the first Padres rookie and the youngest Padre in franchise history to make an All-Star team.
His incredible start to his career even with the position change has certainly not gone unnoticed by his teammates.
“Sometimes guys get moved to position where they might not be comfortable, but he's gone out and made a point to get better every night and put himself in position to succeed," Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth said, via Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Cronenworth, like many others on the Padres, of course gave huge credit to who Merrill is as a person and his work ethic from the success he's had so far and being able to make the transition.
“In spring training, from Day 1 when he got there, it seemed like he wasn’t upset about it," Cronenworth said. "He wanted to go out there and be the best center fielder his possibly could ... It’s just his maturity, the way he works every day. Your age doesn’t matter. When you show up and put the time in, you get rewarded for that.”
The All-Star honor comes after Merrill was named the National League Rookie of the Month in June, when he slashed .320/.346/.650 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs. Overall on the season, Merrill has slashed .288/.322/.452 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs while adjusting well to playing center field.