Padres Shut Down Star Ha-Seong Kim For Postseason, Future With Team Uncertain
The San Diego Padres have made the decision to shut down shortstop Ha-Seong Kim for the remainder of the season. He won't be with them for the playoffs and his status for the future with the team remains heavily uncertain.
There was some hope that Kim could return at some point but he will have season-ending surgery on a small tear in the labrum in his right shoulder. He has been out of the lineup since he suffered the injury while diving into first base against the Colorado Rockies.
Kim spoke about the decision and how disappointed he was that he couldn't be out there to help the team win.
“I really tried everything to come back and help the team,” Kim said through interpreter David Lee. “But my body just wouldn't listen to my mind. So I think, as of now, my season is over. It's really frustrating and disappointing, because we have a legitimate chance in the postseason, and I could have been part of it.”
The shortstop will be a free agent at the end of the year but does have a $10 million mutual option. In all likelihood, Kim will decline the option to test the free agent market.
He has emerged as one of the better infielders around baseball and should certainly receive more than $10 million per season. However, Kim said he isn't even thinking about his free agency but rather about recovering from the injury.
“To be honest, I haven't really put much thought into it because of the situation I'm in right now,” Kim said. “I'm only really focused on getting this fixed and coming back healthy next season.”
Since coming to San Diego, Kim has been a massive part of what the Padres have done. He is loved in the clubhouse and has a deep love for the city of San Diego.
“Obviously, San Diego's a huge part of me, because this is my fourth season with them,” Kim said. “Along the four years, we fought to get the World Series trophy every year, made great memories. The team almost feels like family to me now."
The Padres will push on without their starting shortstop but they have managed pretty well without him. The team clinched the top spot in the National League wild-card race and will host the first series at home.
If his time with the team is done, the fans will remember him well. Kim will be rooting on the Padres from the sidelines and then all the free agency mess will sort itself out.