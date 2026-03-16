Padres Pitcher Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Surgery News

The San Diego Padres will be without right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing for the entirety of the 2026 season, as he's set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery.

Hoeing dealt with elbow discomfort early in spring training, and after getting multiple opinions, elected to undergo the flexor tendon surgery.

The surgery will be performed this week on Tuesday, ending his 2026 season before it was able to begin. Hoeing was disappointed by the news, but felt surgery was the best thing to do given how he was feeling.

“Imaging showed some wear and tear obviously in there,” Hoeing said. “But more so just going off how I feel because imaging doesn’t always show the full picture. Going off how I felt, obviously I wasn’t feeling right.”

Hoeing, 29, was acquired by the Padres at the 2024 trade deadline alongside left-hander Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. Hoeing was dominant for the Padres to close out the 2024 season, making 18 appearances and sporting a 1.52 ERA across 23.2 innings.

Hoeing was forced to open the 2025 season on the injured list due to a shoulder strain, and didn't debut until late June. He then made just seven appearances — sporting a 3.38 ERA — before being optioned to Triple-A. Hoeing wouldn't return to the MLB level, and missed time in Triple-A due to a lower-body injury.

Hoeing entered this season hoping to play a big role in San Diego's top-ranked bullpen. Instead, he'll be sidelined until 2027, when he'll begin his arbitration-eligibility.

“It’s a bummer because he’s someone that could have really been a big part of our bullpen, fill a lot of different roles,” manager Craig Stammen said of Hoeing's injury. “Really felt like we had an ace in the hole with him in the pen.”

The Padres will now need to replace Hoeing in the bullpen, likely with a reliever who can take down multiple innings. There's an ongoing competition for that role this spring, with pitchers such as Logan Gillaspie, Kyle Hart and Jackson Wolf impressing in camp.

As for Hoeing, he'll likely be sidelined for the next nine months, putting him in position to return before spring training next season. Then, he'll look to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, hopefully fully healthy and pitching back to his highest potential.

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