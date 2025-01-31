Inside The Padres

Padres Sign Michael King to One-Year Deal With Option for 2026

Valentina Martinez

Oct 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) throws in the first inning during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have agreed to a one-year deal with starting pitcher Michael King with a mutual option for 2026, the team announced Friday.

King's deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary, plus a $15 million mutual option for 2026 with a buyout, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. King's new contract reportedly helps the Padres with cash flow.

The Padres avoid arbitration with King, but still have the option to trade him. He has recently emerged as a trade candidate for San Diego, but it always seemed more likely the Padres would trade right-hander Dylan Cease instead.

King, 29, was the key piece in the Juan Soto trade in December 2023. Following his first season as a full-time starter with the Padres, he finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting.

King produced a 2.95 ERA with 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings. King made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings. His 30 starts were 11 more than he had made in his first five MLB seasons combined.

This story will be updated....

