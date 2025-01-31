Padres Sign Michael King to One-Year Deal With Option for 2026
The San Diego Padres have agreed to a one-year deal with starting pitcher Michael King with a mutual option for 2026, the team announced Friday.
King's deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary, plus a $15 million mutual option for 2026 with a buyout, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. King's new contract reportedly helps the Padres with cash flow.
The Padres avoid arbitration with King, but still have the option to trade him. He has recently emerged as a trade candidate for San Diego, but it always seemed more likely the Padres would trade right-hander Dylan Cease instead.
King, 29, was the key piece in the Juan Soto trade in December 2023. Following his first season as a full-time starter with the Padres, he finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting.
King produced a 2.95 ERA with 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings. King made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings. His 30 starts were 11 more than he had made in his first five MLB seasons combined.
